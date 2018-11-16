Futsal Association of India announces Indian team for AMF Futsal U-20 Championships 2018

The U-20 Indian Futsal Team with Coach Bishal Chetri

New Delhi, 16th November: The Futsal association of India have picked and selected a squad for representing India in the Asociación Mundial de Futsal (AMF)Futsal U-20 Championships 2018 to be held in Valledupar, Columbia. The championships will be a 9-days long event starting from November 18 - November 26 2018.

Squad: Aman Pathania, Sanjay Chopel Bhutia, Boxer Pradhan, Ashwin Rai, Lalremtluanga, Lalruatsanga Chhakchhuak, Vanlalduhsaka Hangsing, Nripendra Venkatakrishnan, Muhammed Basith Hafeez, Allen Ritz, Manikandan Jaganathan, Kedarnath Vasudevan

Namdev Shirgaokar, President Futsal association of India & Jt. Secretary Indian Olympic Association said, “We want to see our youth to create history and bring glory to Nation like never before. Gone are the days when different sports were played for recreational purpose or to satisfy the fitness demands.

"Students across the country have already represented India in the previous years, it’s sad that this isn’t acknowledged. Futsal Association of India wants to give an opportunity to all those heroes to achieve the recognition they deserve and also a platform to the aspiring ball players to showcase their talent overseas.”

India has been paired with their South American hosts, Columbia, in Group B along with South Africa & Australia. Group A has Argentina, Catalonia, Morocco & Bolivia while Group C includes Paraguay, Brazil, Italy & USA.

Futsal is a new and emerging sport in our country. The FAI, founded in 2007, are solemnly responsible for all Men’s, Women’s and Youth National Futsal teams in India.

They have made vast efforts to spread and promote Futsal in the country with the association spreading over 300 schools and colleges across the country, and growing.