Mohammedan SC put 9 goals past Baroda FC to commence inaugural Futsal Club Championship

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting Club registered a thumping 9-0 win against Baroda FC in the inaugural match of the Hero Futsal Club Championship. The match took place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Friday.

Sandesh Malpote, Sachin Patel, Rui Carlo, Hilton Fernandes, Filbert Pereira, Raghubendra and Joshuah Vaz each struck one goal for the Black Panthers. Meanwhile the other two were own-goals.

MSC enjoyed the upper hand throughout the match, securing four goals in the first-half and five in the second. Baroda FC goalkeeper Vikramaditya Chhabra managed to avert an early deficit by making a brilliant save in the opening stages, but that didn’t help much.

The Black Panthers began their goal fest in the 8th minute as Malpote scored the tournament’s maiden goal. Five minutes later, BFC’s Daniel Patel accidentally turned a cross into his own net.

Another own-goal followed soon after, this time coming off BFC’s Om Gurkha. Sachin Patel bagged a goal on the cusp of half-time to extend MSC’s lead to 4-0 heading into the break.

BFC commenced the second-half well, but it wasn't long before the Black Panthers reaffirmed their dominance. 15-year-old Carlo is the youngest player in the competition. He scored the first goal of the second-half, which was followed by strikes from Fernandes, Pereira and Raghubendra. A stellar long-range shot from player-cum-coach Vaz completed the 9-0 drubbing.

We now need to put this win behind and focus on our next match: Mohammedan SC manager Belal Ahmed

Reflecting on the result, MSC team manager Belal Ahmed said:

“It was a resounding victory. The boys are extremely disciplined. We now need to put this win behind and focus on our next match, which is only a couple of days away.”

MSC futsal captain Mihir Sawant emphasized the need to go step by step from here.

“Our hard work has paid off and we’ve entered the history books. As captain, I’ll ensure that we take one match at a time and continue playing the same way,” he said.

Sawant also thanked the fans for their support.

The Black Panthers will face Super Strikers FC in their next Group A match on Sunday.

