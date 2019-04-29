Sportindia Futsal Tournament sees grand finale

The finallists and the prize winners of the first edition of the Sportindia Futsal Tournament in Chennai

The first edition of the Sportindia Futsal Tournament, an Open event for Men to compete and enjoy their favourite sport over the weekend, was held at the Natesan Institute of Cooperative Management, Anna Nagar, Chennai on 27th April 2019.

The 1st Futsal event for the year, the event had about 15+ teams across Chennai. The match format that was followed was league-cum-knockout.

Being an Open Tournament, it had a mix of individuals and corporate teams. The Game length for the Round-Robin match was 8+2+8 minutes (each half was eight minutes long with a two-minute half-time break), with the knockouts and the finals being played for 10+3+10 minutes.

The organisers followed this format in order to provide more match exposure for the players and help them de-stress from work with a game of football. More number of games also provided the players an opportunity to showcase their talent on the pitch.

There were eight players in each side, six on the pitch at a single point of time. The winners and runners-up in each category were awarded trophies, Cash Prizes and a gift voucher from Puma.

Cash Prize: Winner - 8,000; Runner - 5,000 and Individual Medal for Winners and Runner Up.

Match Format: Round Robin (Minimum 2 Matches) & Knockout

Team Format: 6 Players a side with 2 Substitutes

Winner Details:

LSA - Mr. Hemanth (Captain) DVFA - Mr. Mukhil (Captain)

The Event started around 8 am in the morning and went on until 5pm, followed by the Prize Distribution. The Prizes were awarded by a Futsal coach who has been training and practising the game in the city for over 10 years.It was a great event organized by the team and its members.

Happy Sporting!

