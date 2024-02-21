MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Phygital Fighting explained

The anticipation has been building with each passing day as MLBB Games of the Future 2024 is just around the corner. Set to begin on the 26th of February in Kazan, Russia, the tournament will run until the 2nd of March.

Sixteen teams divided into four groups are set to participate in the group stage. The bottom-placed team in each group will be shown the door. The teams placed first will move to the second round of the playoffs whereas the 2nd and 3rd-placed teams will head to the first stage of the playoffs. The elimination stage will begin on the 28th of February in a best-of-three format.

Often overlooked in eSports, MMA fans have something massive to look forward to this time. Phygital Fighting (a portmanteau of 'physical' and 'digital') is set to take the combat sports world by storm.

To start off, Phygital Fighting has two stages - Digital and Physical stage. The Digital stage will have the athletes competing in a fighting video game for up to 5 wins. The maximum number of rounds in this stage will be 9.

The Physical stage will see the athletes step into the octagon for a three-round fight. This exhausting part of Phygital Fighting is no different than combat sports athletes squaring off.

Phygital Fighting: How is the winner decided?

Points are scored individually across the stages and are totaled at the end. The scoring in the Physical stage will favor the athlete getting an early win (either by KO/TKO or submission).

A total of 6 points is given to an early winner. A unanimous decision win earns 5 points, with a split decision win, 3.

It is also worth noting that in the event of a tie, 1 point is awarded to both athletes.

The athlete with the highest score in the Digital and Physical stages combined will be the winner.