SOLNCE vs WhoCares? Third-place match in World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024: Overview, livestream, and more

The World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 is slowly approaching its final after keeping the audience engaged for the past few days. After an intense contest between eight teams over the past five days, SOLNCE, BEYOND, WhoCares?, and ENEMY came out in the top four. Now, ENEMY will face BEYOND in the final, while SOLNCE and WhoCares? will look to secure the third and fourth places.

This article explores the third-place match between SOLNCE and WhoCares?. We look at their past performances and roster ahead of the fixture on February 25, 2024, at 2:30 pm IST (UTC +8).

SOLNCE vs WhoCares? Third-place match in World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

The World of Tanks third-place game should be an interesting contest (Image via Wargaming)

SOLNCE arrived in the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 tournament after winning the L7 Qualifier. The squad began their journey by defeating WhoCares? in the first Group Stage game. However, after failing to win against BEYOND in the Winners Match, they had to settle for second place in the group.

However, SOLNCE displayed their determination to stay alive in the tournament in the Quarterfinals, defeating Rise convincingly. But they lost in the Semifinal and will now face WhoCares?, their first opponent in the tournament, in the third-place match.

Meanwhile, WhoCares? stayed alive following their loss to SOLNCE, as they managed to win the Group B Elimination Match against Vechnaya Zima. Thereafter, they entered the Semifinals by defeating 0ilGas from Group A, where they faced BEYOND, one of the tournament's finalists.

Despite their valiant efforts, WhoCares? lost the game (4-5) and will compete in the third-place match in the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-head

Both teams recently faced each other in the opening game of World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024, where SOLNCE emerged victorious (5-1).

Roster

SOLNCE has roped in players like TOMIK, GalaxyViktoriya, lyp, Sh0tnik, Cali_girl, 666Clown, and ceXvredina. ReliaNce_0n_God, their substitute player, can also showcase his skills upon getting called up.

WhoCares?, meanwhile, has experienced players in their roster, including btwMoon, Somul, Ceisa, Ch1q, JustCreative, DefenseOfFlame, and NorfeYen. Their substitute, Elus1oN, is also incredibly experienced.

Where to watch World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 and Third-place prediction

To watch the game, tune in to the official Games of the Future 2024 Twitch and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames/playlists) channels. The matchup will be played in a best-of-nine (Bo9) format, and the first team to secure five wins will finish in third place.

SOLNCE have looked the better side compared to WhoCares? in the tournament. Despite losing their first game, they persisted and managed to enter the Semifinals. Meanwhile, WhoCares? will be seeking revenge against SOLNCE after losing their first game of the tournament to the latter.

That said, determining the winner of the match-up is difficult. However, we predict SOLNCE securing a second victory against WhoCares?.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Games of the Future 2024 articles:

Games of the Future 2024 || World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024