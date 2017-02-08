10 things we need in FIFA 18

With PES breathing down EAs neck in the battle for the best football game of the year, the folks at EA have to pull up their socks.

by Prateek Chellani Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 14:13 IST

FIFA 17, now almost halfway through its life, was pretty average when you look at it in hindsight. Yes, it was miles ahead of FIFA 16, but to be quite frank, the latter was just terrible. With PES breathing down EA’s neck in the battle for the best football game of the year, the folks at EA have to begin to wonder what they can do in the next issue in the series to assert their dominance.

Here’s a start for them - why not try and listen to the fans. “What do the fans want?” is the question EA have to ask themselves. As a religious follower of the series since FIFA ’09, I feel I speak for most fans when I say we need the following 10 things in FIFA 18.

#1 Revamp Manager mode

It’s no secret that Ultimate team is the best game mode in the series now, but there was a time when Manager Mode wasn’t far behind. Despite minor tweaks, the manager mode has pretty much been the same over the past few years. EA need to do something to make it lucrative and lure players to play it, regardless of whether or not they did so last year. They could start off by removing the email system and adding cut-scenes to Career mode as well.

We’ve seen PES already do it, with the game showing a cut-scene every time you sign a player, for example. Further, it would be great if there is some way to respond and negotiate with players. For example, if a youth star wants us to give him a chance in a match, the manager should be able to respond to him, by either saying yes or asking him to come off the bench or even promising to start him a couple of games later instead.

Yes, that would be quite hard to code, but taking the easy way out isn’t going to bring in the sales. Users should also be able to customise managers; maybe EA could start with the regular manager options at the start of the season, and then allow users to use the salary that they earn throughout their career to buy accessories or change the wardrobe or hairstyle.

Finally, another change we’d like to see in career mode is the contract system. The contract system has been the same for ages, and it is one of the things that truly deserves a revamp. Adding more clauses into the contracts would make the mode far more interesting; a release clause or a minimum number of starts clause are a couple of clauses we’d like to see.