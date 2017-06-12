10 things we want in WWE 2K18

This is our wishlist for WWE 2K18.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 18:42 IST

It would be nice to see The Undertaker on the cover of the game

One of the WWE’s biggest revenue streams away from the conventional world of professional wrestling is through video games and their WWE video game series which is developed by 2K Games year after year. These games are a big deal.

If you need any indication as to how much the WWE values the gaming market, consider that they put Brock Lesnar on the cover of WWE 2K17 – last year’s edition of the game – and also forced The Beast Incarnate to do press work for the same.

We are almost to the point where we will see some concrete updates from 2K Games as to what the upcoming edition of the game – WWE 2K18 – will entail and how the game improves on the previous version.

This is crucial because WWE 2K17 had some real room for improvement. If the game developers take the time to address fan concerns, we could have a truly special WWE game for the first time in years, and we could perhaps see a return to the glory days of WWE SmackDown vs. Raw from the noughties.

So, without any further ado, let’s get into our list of 10 things we want in WWE 2K18:

#10 Improved graphics

We need some improvements on the graphics front

This is a fairly simple one that we expect from every new edition of video games, regardless of genre, and it’s the same in the case of WWE 2K18. While the graphics in WWE 2K17 weren’t terrible, they weren’t exceptional either.

There is a lot of room for improvement, and the WWE Universe is crying out for a game that captures the world of professional wrestling in all of its glory.