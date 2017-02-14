4 Wrestlers who might not feature in WWE 2K18

Here is a list of four wrestlers who might not feature in WWE 2K18.

Lita is no longer a part of WWE

WWE 2K17 has been on the shelves for almost four months now and last week, it was released for PC as well. WWE releases a new version every year with career modes, updated characters, match options and a lot of other new features, which sets it apart from its predecessors.

The popularity has soared with every instalment of the video game and the next one, WWE 2K18, is expected to be released and available on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One by the end of 2017. The game’s immersive experience eats up a lot of hours of the gamer.

One of the most important features of the game is the roster and with every new instalment, there are a few new additions and a few omissions. Here we will take a look at four wrestlers who, according to our sources, might not feature in WWE 2K18.

#1 Alberto Del Rio

Del Rio was fired by WWE in September 2016

José Alberto Rodríguez or as he is known by his ring name, Alberto Del Rio, is a Mexican professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He is, perhaps, best known for his two tenures in WWE.

Del Rio is a seven-time world champion in professional wrestling, having held both the WWE Championship and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship twice each. In 2011, he also won the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank ladder match, thereby becoming the first and only professional wrestler to win both in the same calendar year.

He had featured in WWE 2K17 and was one of the favourites to be included in the 2K18 roster. However, following a suspension for wellness policy violation in August last year, the WWE fired Del Rio in September. In an official statement, they announced that he will no longer be with the WWE.

Del Rio was previously let off for unprofessional conduct in 2014 but later returned to the organisation. This time, though, the chances of a return are slim. Our sources say that as a consequence of his actions, the star might be dropped from the WWE 2K18 roster.