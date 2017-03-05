5 cheap Lionel Messi alternatives in FIFA 17

Here are five cheap and affordable alternatives for Lionel Messi in FIFA 17.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 16:39 IST

Playing with Messi in FIFA 17 is an absolute joy

Watching Lionel Messi play on a football pitch is a joy. Playing with him in FIFA 17 is an even more blissful experience. Rated at 93 overall, the Barcelona playmaker falls behind Cristiano Ronaldo on the overall rating list.

However, with his dribbling ability at 96 and pace at 89, he is so much better than the Portuguese superstar in the game. Playing with him, you can easily beat defenders for fun – dodging the standing tackles and evading the sliding ones is as easy as it gets.

However, getting him in your Career Mode team or Ultimate Team line-up (whichever you favour), is not so easy. In career mode, even if Barcelona accept your colossal transfer fee, Messi would not easily agree on leaving his childhood club. In Ultimate Team, you have to shell a minimum of 838,000 coins (Futbin data) in order to get him.

Thus, as ardent gamers, we are always on the lookout for a cheap alternative. Here, we list five such players with similar attributes as Messi but are way cheaper and affordable.

(Stats and Cost taken from Futbin and Sofifa)

#5 Leonardo Suarez

Leonardo Suarez is a smart acquisition if you are playing with a lower league club

Villarreal’s Leonardo Suarez is a relatively unknown quantity. The 20-year-old plays in the youth setup of the La Liga club and has not yet burst onto the main scene. However, several scout reports have claimed that his traits are similar to those of his fellow countryman, Lionel Messi.

Suarez’s overall rating in FIFA 17 stands at a meagre 71, but he has the potential to go up to 82 in the game. What sets him apart is his incredibly high agility (88) and balance (91) ratings. Also, for a player whose overall rating is only 71, his dribbling at 81 and pace at 78 are pretty impressive.

Playing with the Argentine in the game is also very enjoyable as you can easily skip past tackles and make your way towards the opposition goal. Yes, finishing can be troublesome on a few occasions, but his ability to make incisive passes more than makes up for it.

If you start with a lower league team in the Career Mode, Suarez is a very smart acquisition at only €2.8m. Sadly, though, he is not available in Ultimate Team.