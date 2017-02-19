5 footballers who were unhappy with their FIFA 17 ratings

The FIFA developers are often at the receiving end from players for low ratings.

Hummels was not at all happy with his pace rating

EA Sports’ FIFA franchise is one of the most popular video games in the market. With every year, the developers tend to improve on the last year’s instalment, as they try to make the gaming experience more and more life-like.

An integral part of this process is reflecting a player’s true on-field attributes in the game. And so far, the developers have done a pretty decent job.

The highlight of any normal person’s life would probably be getting digitally recreated in a worldwide best-selling video game. However, when you are a star footballer, you can afford to be disappointed with the results.

On that note, here are five world-class footballers who did not make any efforts to hide their angst at their ratings in FIFA 17.

#1 Mats Hummels

If a World Cup-winning defender, who is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, decides that he is not happy with some of his ratings in the game, then he is probably right, isn’t he?

Mats Hummels, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer, has settled down seamlessly at his new club. A World Cup medal, two Bundesliga trophies in his cabinet (and probably more to come), and yet not everything is perfect in his life.

When FIFA 17 ratings were revealed, Hummels found out that he boasted a speed rating of 64. Although he is not particularly very fast, the German was obviously not amused to find that he was 15 short of centre-half partner Jerome Boateng.

Just before his birthday last December, Hummels tweeted that he would want his speed rating to increase in the next instalment as his birthday gift. We certainly can’t disagree with you, Mats.