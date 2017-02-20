5 overrated wrestlers in WWE 2K17

Here is a list of five wrestlers who have been overrated in the game.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 17:56 IST

2K17 had its own share of flaws

Game developers have one of the toughest jobs. It is very difficult to digitally recreate a living person in a video game. And more often than not, they have to be prepared to be at the receiving ends of fans’ angst in case they get it wrong.

The story is no different for the developers at 2K Sports, who are responsible for developing WWE’s flagship video game every year. With every release, comes the inevitable discussion about which wrestlers the developers got "wrong".

Like every other instalment, it so appears that 2K had an intern throwing at a dartboard to randomly allocate the ratings to the wrestlers for WWE 2K17. Here we will take a look at 5 wrestlers who have been grossly overrated in the game.

#5 Mr McMahon (Rating: 76)

Vince McMahon is rated higher than Stardust, R-Truth and others

A former Royal Rumble, WWF and ECW World Champion, Vince McMahon must have done enough to garner a rating of 76, no? No. In honesty, those accolades are not really indicative of Vince’s actual wrestling skill. Isn’t it absolutely bizarre to see him rated so highly in the most recent instalment of WWE’s 2K games?

If one takes this number at face value, apparently, R-Truth (71), Jack Swagger (71), Heath Slater (72), Stardust (74) and many others, are all less skilled wrestlers than Vince. Now, this is just an embarrassing and humiliating assertion. Some might even say that it is something of an insult to these talents.

Yes, it is an improvement from 2K16, where Vince was rated at 84 (laughable, I know). However, still, 76 is too high for the 2001 version of Vince. If it was up to me, he should have been rated on par with Bo Dallas. 67 should do justice to him, won’t it?