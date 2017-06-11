5 players who should be ICONS in FIFA 18

EA has confirmed that FIFA 18 will be released on September 29

by Anuragh Saukat Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2017, 09:01 IST

Ronaldo Nazario is the face of FIFA 18’s Icon Edition

FIFA Ultimate Team is considered to be one of FIFA’s most popular game modes. Every year FIFA makes it a point to add legendary footballers to the roster in an attempt to reconnect with the stars. Termed as FUT Legends, the game mode was an Xbox One exclusive and involves a combination of fantasy football, simulations and card games.

However, earlier this week EA surprised everyone by announcing that FUT Legend would be replaced by a multi-platform feature called FIFA Icons, a game mode which will introduce various retired players into FIFA Ultimate Team. EA has also announced that the Brazilian superstar Ronaldo Nazario will be the first Icon in the game and will be the cover star for the Icon Edition of FIFA 18.

Given that the former Real Madrid player has made the cut, we can’t help but wonder who else would be joining him in this elite crew. Here are a few legendary footballers who we would like to see as an Icon in the upcoming game.

5. Jurgen Klinsmann

Klinsmann has scored 108 goals for his national team

Klinsmann was a wonderful striker. The German player has managed to score 108 for his national team and even went on to coach the national side. Klinsmann also had a great sense of humour and he never held back. He has even made fun of himself after scoring a goal by celebrating it with a ‘dive’. Strong and quick, he could easily find chemistry with other players and to have him in FIFA 18 would be great.