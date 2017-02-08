5 things that make you happy playing FIFA

Here is a list of five things that make us happy while playing FIFA.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 13:45 IST

Caption

EA Sports’ FIFA franchise has been one of the most popular video games since the first instalment came out in 1993. It’s game that is enjoyed by football fans and gamers alike.

There is always a lot at stake when you play FIFA, especially in the online multiplayer mode. A hard-earned victory will not only put a smile on your face but also become the reason for the whole day to go on a happy note. Meanwhile, a narrow defeat will make you glum for the rest of the day (or until the next match). But there is nothing that will cement that happiness quite like the revelation that there is someone in the world worse at FIFA than you are.

Gaming, in general, can be very frustrating. In FIFA, however, it has the capability of inspiring a whole new level of frustration, which often leads to all-consuming rage. And this gives us all the more reason to be deliriously thankful when happy moments do occur in the game.

On that note, here we list five things that make us happy while playing FIFA.

#5 Injury time goals

Celebrating a last-minute winner

A goal that turns the match on its heels in injury time will leave you with a smug grin on your face. Whether it's a winner or an equaliser, snatching the joy off your opponent at the last moment is probably one of the best feelings in the world.

In real-life, Manchester City fans will testify to this. Sergio Aguero's last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 season won them the Premier League title. The fact that Manchester United, their cross-town rivals, were condemned to the second position doubled their joy.

The numerous games you play will eventually blur into one another (unless you have an eidetic memory), but the last-minute deciders will always stay in mind forever. And, knowing that your opponent is probably smashing his controller against his console will only make even happier.