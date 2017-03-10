5 things you can do on GTA 5 that you probably didn't know

Things you should try the next time you play GTA 5.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 23:03 IST

GTA 5 allows gamers to execute their most violent fantasies in the virtual world

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular video game franchisees of all time. The series takes place in an open world urban American environment which allows users to have their way in the city in which the game is based.

The latest instalment of the series, Grand Theft Auto V, features even more of GTA’s famous eye for detail which has made GTA the critically acclaimed game that it is. The usual features like environmental and weather changes along with minor details like sweat soaking through the character’s clothes have added a real world feel to the game.

This, along with the open world system the game follows, allows users to indulge in activities they can only imagine doing in reality. Consequently, the internet is full of videos featuring people who have used the open world system in innovative ways to achieve surprising results.

Rockstar always leaves a few minor details to be figured out by the gamers themselves, like successfully hiding from cops in bushes and swimming to an underwater shipwreck to earn riches in millions.

On that note, take a look at a few crazy things that gamers may not have yet discovered on GTA 5.

#1 Playing grenade fetch

Franklin and his dog Chop sometimes indulge in deadly games of fetch

A dog is often known as man’s best friend. They are loyal, useful and entertaining animals which is of great utility to people, even in the GTA universe. Franklin’s canine friend, Chop, for example, is useful for collecting spaceship parts and lost pages of a murder confession. Chop can also be used as a fearless weapon as long as the opponent isn’t a cop.

The relationship between Franklin and his dog is also a close one, with Franklin going to the extent of opening the car door for the dog after parking and also indulging in games of fetch with him.

Playing with a tennis ball, the game can be an amusing pastime but can take a sinister turn if the gamer wishes it to. The tennis ball can be replaced with a live grenade which Chop will mistake for a ball and chase. Chomping down on the grenade will lead to a bloody and gruesome injury or the end for the dog.