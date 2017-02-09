5 unsung achievements by Indian gamers

We take a look at five achievements by Indian gamers on the International stage which have been unheard of.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 18:30 IST

Prince Johal receiving the bronze medal at the WCG 2011

Electronic Sports or E-sports is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. It has become a profession for many as gamers around the world compete with each other for prize money in highly-contested tournaments such as World Cyber Games (WCG), Electronic Sports World Cup (ESWC), and Electronic Sports League (ESL).

Countries such as South Korea, United States of America, Sweden, and Japan have identified the sport as a legitimate profession. In India, things have recently changed. The country’s pro-gaming circuit is abuzz with excitement over the announcement of the biggest gaming tournament in India’s history, UCypher.

As we get ready to brace this brand new tournament, here, we take a look at five achievements by Indian gamers on the International stage which have been unheard of.

#1 Prince Johal (Carrom-3D)

In 2011, Prince Johal, alias HI_ISTLER, scripted history by winning India’s first (and only) medal at the World Cyber Games, the biggest celebration of e-sports on the planet. He bagged the bronze medal at the PC game Carrom 3D (a billiard simulator), at the finals of the world championship.

Johal qualified for the Grand Finals after winning the national finals of the event in 2011. In the tournament, he was pooled in Group A in the Full Leagues and competed against ‘TwinS_KluB’, ‘InmORtall’ and ‘Diieego’. However, he faced encumbering loses in all three matches.

Vying for the Bronze medal, he took on ‘TwinS_KluB’ yet again and this time he emerged as the victor. He crushed his opponent 3-0 at the arena in Busan Metropolitan City, Korea. This unlikely achievement marked India’s arrival to the arena of e-sport as Johal claimed his bit in fame in a way he never imagined.

Also Read: Esports likely to debut at 2024 Los Angeles Olympics