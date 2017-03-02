All-time highest-rated XI in FIFA

We have gone through the entire series and picked out the highest-rated players in each position creating the ultimate 'Ultimate Team'.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 18:13 IST

The only player from the current generation who makes the team

By the early 1990s, there were already a number of highly popular football-based video games in the market. However, at that time EA Sports started toying with the idea of producing a football-based video game and the rest, as they say, is history.

The likes of Super Soccer, Sensible Soccer and Emlyn Hughes International Soccer had set the benchmark, but when EA Sports entered the market with their first title, FIFA International Soccer, in 1993, it quickly became the best of the lot. Since then, EA has released an upgraded, better instalment every year of which the latest entrant was FIFA 17 which released last September.

Here, we go through the entire series and pick the highest rated players in each position to create the ultimate, ‘Ultimate Team’.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (97)

Italian legend Buffon was rated 97 in FIFA 05

With an overall rating of 97 in FIFA 05, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon became the highest rated goalkeeper in the history of the video game. However, when you take into consideration Buffon’s performances in the 2003-04 season, it certainly wasn’t one of his bests.

His club, Juventus, only managed one trophy in the entire season, the Supercoppa Italiana. Nonetheless, he still managed to edge out competition from Oliver Kahn, Edwin Van der Sar and Iker Casillas to be rated the top goalkeeper in the game.