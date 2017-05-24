E3 2017: What to expect from the world's biggest gaming convention

The E3 gaming convention is set to take place in June.

by Anuragh Saukat Opinion 24 May 2017, 22:01 IST

The biggest gaming convention is less than a month away and with many developers announcing reveals much ahead of the show, the four-day press conference will have a lot to offer. Taking place from June 13-15 in Los Angeles, E3 gaming convention is expected to launch various big titles such as Last of Us II, Destiny 2, FIFA 18, and Death Stranding.

It has also been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch will make finally make its E3 debut and Microsoft’s most treasured hardware Project Scorpio will be unveiled.

Gaming giants such as Sony, Microsoft EA, Bethesda and Ubisoft are set to take stage this year, and the confirmed schedule for their press conference is as follows:

Saturday, June 10

Electronic Arts – 12pm PT / 12.30am IST

Sunday, June 11

Microsoft – 2pm PT / 2.30am IST

Bethesda – 7pm PT / 7.30am IST

Monday, June 12

Sony - 6pm PT / 6.30am IST

Ubisoft - 1pm PT / 1.30am IST

Tuesday, June 13

Nintendo Spotlight E3 - 9am PT / 9.30pm IST

(Note: While the event itself runs from Tuesday-Thursday, many companies host their own press conferences before the show begins)

Microsoft at E3 2017

Microsoft finally broke their silence earlier this year and confirmed that Project Scorpio, their mysterious 4K console, will be showcased on June 11. With Sony’s PS4 Pro already on the market, Microsoft has hopefully had the time to study what worked and what did not. However, with Microsoft focusing all its resources on a new console, fans are concerned that they might not offer any new games to go with the 4K console.

Despite the fact that all Xbox One games will work on Scorpio, Microsoft may have to show off a few new titles with impressive graphics for players as an incentive to even consider purchasing the new console. While it is possible that they might launch a new Halo or Gears of War game, they might join hands with Turn 10 and debut Forza Motorsport 7 on Scorpio.

Sony at E3 2017

Already out of the gate with 4K gaming on PS4 and VR gaming, Sony will be forced to bank on a few heavy hitting titles to keep up with the competition. The big games that have already been confirmed include The Last of Us II, Spider-Man PS4, Days Gone, God of War, and Detroit: Become Human.

However, Sony’s golden bullet for E3 2017 will most likely be the Hideo Kojima, the gaming industry’s biggest designer, producer and director. Almost two years ago Kojima had left Konami to work on a PS4 exclusive titled Death Stranding. Despite being showcased during E3 2016, Kojima has refused to share any details about the game.

Fans are hoping that they will at least get to see a pre-recorded gameplay footage and a release date. Sony is very likely to divert all their attention and resources into Death Stranding considering that Kojima will be working with Mads Mikkelsen, Norman Reedus, and Guillermo del Toro.

Nintendo at E3 2017

Gamers were really excited when they learned that Nintendo would make an appearance at E3 this June. Nintendo has to bring back a wide range of exclusive titles if they aim to avoid a Wii U-esque disaster. However, given that Nintendo is taking the stage only for thirty minutes, it is possible that they might not revive any of their old classics and will focus on newer releases such as FIFA 18.

While it is fairly obvious that the most important announcements will come from Sony and Microsoft, game publishers like EA, Activision and Ubisoft might also try to steal the limelight. Ubisoft managed to raise a few eyebrows when they said that they would tease the next Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games.

Star Wars Battlefront 2, Need for Speed and FIFA 18 are some of the games EA has confirmed. Even though Bungie recently revealed Destiny 2 worldwide on Twitch, Activision’s partnership with Sony might force them to put the game on stage again.

Other games that could be revealed during E3 2017 include:

– Assassin’s Creed 2017

– Beyond Good and Evil 2

– Crackdown 3

– Code Vein

– Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

– Cyberpunk 2077

– Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

– Dauntless

– Darksiders 3

– Days Gone

– Detroit: Become Human

– Elder Scrolls 6

– Far Cry 5

– Fifa 18

– Forza Motorsport 7

– Gears of War 5

– Halo 6

– Kingdom Hearts 3

– Knack 2

– Lady Layton

– Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

– Metal Gear Survive

– Metro 2035

– Middle Earth: Shadow of War

– NBA 2K18

– Ni No Kuni 2

– Need for Speed

– Red Dead Redemption 2

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider

– Shenmue 3

– South Park: The Fractured But Whole

– Spider-Man PS4

– Square Enix’s Avengers

– State of Decay 2

– The Evil Within 2

– WWE 2K18

– Xenoblade Chronicles 2