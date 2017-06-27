EA Sports adds new tackling function in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 will release on September 29 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4

EA Sports will introduce a new tackle in FIFA 18

EA Sports had planned on redefining the FIFA franchise with the release of FIFA 18. Earlier today EA Sports announced that they will introduce a new method of tackling in FIFA 18. According to EA Sports, the new method will more efficient and dynamic, and it will improve one's defensive strategy in the game.

The new tackle, titled as ‘Hard Tackle’, is a mix between the standing challenge and slide tackle, and ensures that a player is better equipped to deal with an attacking threat. A hard tackle would allow players to throw their weight without risking being exposed after a slide.

The hard tackle can be executed by holding the normal tackle button and allows players to regain possession of the ball quite quickly as well. EA Sports had received many complaints before which stated that in FIFA 17 shielding the ball with the body was extremely overpowered in FIFA. Shielding the ball had made it difficult for players to knock their opponents off balance, so the inclusion of a hard tackle would be a more efficient way to compete for the ball without overcommitting or ending up with a red card. This is also a good example for EA subtly giving players greater opportunities to implement a more complex playing style.

The latest addition should be good news for players as it will also help increase the pace of the game without looking sluggish. Often a standing tackle doesn’t help the player at all while a slide tackle results in players being unable to recover in time to get a second challenge.

"We have added the 'hard tackle', which is halfway between a sliding tackle and a standing tackle... There's now much more personality in defending - in the same way that we're adding personality to dribbling, we're adding it for defending so it matters more that you have a good defender and a good tackler because they will have more chances to get to the ball," said Sam Rivera, FIFA 18 Associate Producer, while speaking at an EA Sports preview event. “The benefits of the tackle is that you are now much more likely to win the physical battle, without having to recover from getting up off the ground, like you do when you perform a sliding challenge,” he added.