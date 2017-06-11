Video: EA Sports reveals FIFA 18 and The Journey 2 at E3 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to be the face of FIFA 18

Fans finally got a good look at the much-awaited FIFA 18 as EA spoke about the game in detail during the EA Play event at E3 2017. During the event, EA showcased the game’s graphics and new game modes. The launch trailer for the game also shows that the game will focus quite a lot on Alex Hunter and The Journey Season 2.

Moreover, it looks like EA has put in a lot effort to polish FIFA 18 and make sure that it looks good on a Frostbite engine. EA had moved to Frostbite during the development of FIFA 17 and it has worked out quite well for them. “The ultimate aim has always been to have two TVs next to each other where one is playing a real game and one is playing FIFA and you can’t tell the difference," Samuel Rivera, gameplay producer for FIFA 18 at EA Sports told Mirror Tech at a launch event for FIFA 18. EA has said that they will make the most out of the new engine to introduce environments that are more responsive. This means that they have paid massive detail to the physics and soon you can see crowds behave in different ways depending on the stadium they are in, and the weather they are experiencing.

Alex Hunter will return in FIFA 18

Apart from the usual graphics and physics improvements, FIFA 18 will also see the return of different popular game modes like The Journey Season 2. The Journey in FIFA 17 featured Alex Hunter, a young football player who is trying to be the next Premier League star. While the story mode was quite popular in FIFA 17, The Journey 2 will see some significant changes and seems more mature. The improved game mode will feature the option to customize Alex’s looks, bigger storylines and other playable characters. Though Hunter will continue as the story mode’s protagonist, players can customize their characters and enjoy the game mode with a friend on a per-match basis. The world Alex lives in is also set to expand will follow Alex as he plays against national teams like Brazil and USA. Moreover, in an attempt to make the story line more compelling, the game mode will be made longer and divided into six chapters, each with their own unique objectives. Players can also import their saves and trophies from FIFA 17.

It, however, was quite disappointing that EA is not even considering a VR version of the game, especially because Sony and Microsoft have been allocating most of their time on VR and 4K consoles. "Right now theres no plans for virtual reality FIFA 18” said Samuel Rivera. “However, we try to be on top of things and a VR FIFA would be the best thing ever. The technology is still being developed and there are a lot of things to solve. We want to be sure it’s the right thing for us to do at the right time.”

EA had already teased FIFA 18 a week back and had confirmed that FIFA 18 would feature the Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to EA, Ronaldo was involved in a motion capture session at EA’s studio in Madrid a few weeks ago. “"The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered. We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano... working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fan base make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18," said Aaron McHardy, a senior producer of FIFA.

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario will also be playing an important role in the game and will be a playable character in FIFA Ultimate Team Mode. The striker is also getting his own cover with the special “Icon Edition” of FIFA 18.

FIFA 18 will be released on September 29 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game is available for pre-order for a price of Rs. 3375 for the Standard Edition, Rs. 4499 for the Ronaldo Edition, and Rs. 5499 for the Icon Edition. Nintendo Switch will be getting a different custom version of the game under the title EA Sports FIFA.