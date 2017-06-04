FIFA 18: 5 legends who must be included in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team

EA has confirmed that FIFA 18 will be released in September. Here are five players who must be on the roster.

by Anuragh Saukat Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 21:41 IST

The cover for FUT in FIFA 17

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is considered to be one of FIFA’s most popular game modes. Exclusive to Xbox One, FUT involves a combination of fantasy football, card games, and football simulation.

Every year FIFA makes sure that a few legends are added to the FUT roster in an attempt to reconnect with the stars who helped to shape the history of the sport. FIFA 17 did not break this tradition and added various superstars, including Carles Puyol, Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes, to the FIFA Legends Team.

Given that FIFA 18 is nearing its launch, we can’t help but wonder who will join the elite crew this year. Here are a few iconic players who should be a part of the Legend team in FIFA 18:

#1 Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrating his World Cup win in 2002

It is pretty self-explanatory as to why the Brazilian footballer should be added as a Legend. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner is very popular among fans and has an excellent record. The striker moved to Barcelona in 1996 and scored 34 goals in 37 matches. He also went on to win the Golden Ball and Trofeo Pichichi in 1997.

Moreover, recently leaked footage shows two Russian commentators speaking about Ronaldo and his stint at Barcelona during a recording session for FIFA 18, leaving many to believe that he will most likely be a Legend in the upcoming game.