5 times Cristiano Ronaldo had a higher rating than Lionel Messi in FIFA

A debate that has been ongoing for almost a decade now is the comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballing world has been at each other's throats over the years trying to establish their favourite player as the best in the world. But the answer to the question is not as straightforward. Messi and Ronaldo have excelled at their respective clubs by playing in a variety of positions and many different roles within a playing XI.

Even on the virtual format, there has been nothing to separate these two. FIFA has given us ratings to compare some of the best players in the world and most times this yardstick has been pivotal in differentiating one player from another.

But when it comes to Ronaldo and Messi, even FIFA doesn't seem to have the answers. EA Sports' ratings for FIFA have varied for the two class performers over the years in such a way that there is practically nothing to separate the two best players in the world.

As FIFA 18 rolls in, fans are still left scratching their heads over who will be numero uno when the game does make its long awaited arrival. Keeping that in mind, there have been some instances when Ronaldo has scored higher than Messi. Will he repeat that feat again in FIFA 18? Here are the five times that Ronaldo beat Messi in FIFA ratings:

#5 FIFA 06

Messi in FIFA 06

FIFA 06 was the first time that Ronaldo and Messi really had a showdown with each other. Not that you would have known it at the time though, with Ronaldo really getting into his own at Manchester United and a teenage Messi just coming through the ranks at a star-studded Barcelona team.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo was rated a very impressive 91 in this game owing to his tremendous skill and scoring ability coupled with blistering pace and urge to get in on goal. Messi, on the other hand, was just starting out and received a 78 rating, not bad for a practical nobody who would quickly become one of the most vital players in the Barca squad.