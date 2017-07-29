FIFA 18: Ratings of several top players including Cristiano Ronaldo leaked in FUT pack opening

A YouTuber could have all the answers you need.

This could be the possible rating for Ronaldo in FIFA 18

What's the story?

YouTuber W2S could never have been as popular as he was on this day. The renowned gamer has sent the gaming world into a tizzy after revealing some important details of the latest EA Sports FIFA 18 franchise.

W2S shoots a video of him receiving an access pass from EA to play FIFA 18 before the rest of the world as part of promotions by the developers to hype the game. These special invites, however, can never be recorded. W2S took his chance and hid a camera on his way to the EA centre and actually managed to get several FUT pack openings on tape. Including Cristiano Ronaldo! The video will most likely be taken down soon so check it out before you miss it.

In case you didn't know...

Special invites to renowned gamers around the world are common around this time as the developers wish to garner fan interest by showcasing the best aspects of the FIFA game to professional gamers who through word of mouth and otherwise, can promote the game on a worldwide stage. On this occasion though, things seemed to go a little off plan as far as EA were concerned.

The heart of the matter

In the video, the gamer goes undercover and shows us the various pack opening in his new FUT account. They include Sadio Mane of Liverpool with an overall rating of 84 and pace of 94 in the game. It also includes Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal with a rating of 86 and Paulo Dybala of Juventus with a rating of 87. Manchester United's Chris Smalling is rated 84 in the game from what can be seen in the video and Kurt Zouma of Chelsea is an 81.

The highlight, however, is the final opening. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is revealed in the last pack opening and from what we can see, the Portuguese star is rated 94 with pace 91 and dribbling 91. Shooting is a high 92 as well.

While we cannot be completely sure whether these will remain the final ratings when the game is released, it does give some valuable insight way before the game is actually released a month later. We have this YouTuber to thank for it all.

What's next?

If indeed this is how the final ratings match up, it'll be interesting to see if Leo Messi can achieve a rating of more than 94. If not, Ronaldo will be the highest rated player in the game for two successive FIFA games.

Author's take

The video is a brilliant one and reveals a lot which has never been seen about the game before. Let's hope YouTube does not take it down and EA doesn't change the ratings of the players.