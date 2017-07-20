FIFA 18: Cristiano Ronaldo stars in new behind-the-scenes trailer

The next step before the impending release.

by Sarthak Sharma News 20 Jul 2017, 19:29 IST

Ronaldo is the cover star for the game

What's the story?

FIFA 18 is scheduled for a release in 29th September of this year and promotions for the game are in full swing. Game developers EA Sports previously announced Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star for their annual video game franchise to a roar of support from fans the world over.

As it appears, FIFA has gone the next step in bringing the game as close as possible to the gaming public. Their star man Ronaldo has showcased what seems to be a new motion capture system for free kicks in their latest pre-release tease. While a trailer is all we have at the moment, it gives some valuable insight into how free kicks could be successfully taken in the game.

In case you didn’t know…

Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the cover of the game which releases next month and so far EA has teased us with trailers of the game and its much-awaited story mode “The Journey” season 2 starring fictional character Alex Hunter.

The heart of the matter

Following his announcement as the cover star, Ronaldo has undergone the motion capture process to perfect his movements from real life and incorporate them in the game. The trailer is no different. The clipping shows the accuracy of a life like Ronaldo gearing up in traditional fashion to strike the ball towards goal. The video captures the moment perfectly, even showing his technique while preparing for the free-kick.

The video has been shot in 360 degrees, making it even more realistic and giving fans a complete view of the Portuguese’ surroundings. A half Ronaldo and half gameplay screen prove just how far EA want to ensure a good shot came out of this one. Sure enough, Ronaldo smacks the ball into the back of the net and reels off in celebration like only Cristiano can.

What’s next?

The trailer is a prelude of things to come and acts as a nice appetiser before the main course on 29th of September. Ronaldo and co. will be hoping to light up the gaming world and make FIFA 18 one of the best games of the year.

Author’s take

Ronaldo’s involvement in the game has taken FIFA to new heights and it begs the question. Why didn’t EA Sports think of making him the cover more often?