FIFA 18: Dele Alli announces possible FIFA 18 rating on Twitter

If Alli is there, then there must be others right?

Dele Alli is a big star in the Premier League

What’s the story?

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli sent Twitter abuzz after the Englishman announced that he was meeting with EA Sports to discuss his FIFA 18 rating in the upcoming video game franchise.

Alli continued to tease fans around the world by asking fans what they thought his rating should be. The tweet has the world talking with Twitter users around the world giving their own take on what the youngster’s rating should be in the game.

In case you didn’t know…

Alli had yet another stellar season in the whites of Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to take that good form into FIFA 18. Alli’s rating is expected to be better this time around following his tremendous performances alongside Harry Kane in the Spurs attack.

Most fans on Twitter claimed that Alli deserved a rating over 85 while others were more discreet with a predicted rating of around 83. What EA believes is what matters, however, and we will just have to wait and see.

The heart of the matter

Dele Alli is one of the most active footballers on Twitter and seemingly loves his share of good-natured fun. Sportskeeda had recently reported that Alli even teased a North London welcome for FIFA 18’s fictional story mode character, Alex Hunter. Twitter reacted in hilarious fashion and the joke was well received the world over.

Dele’s ability to make fans laugh is unparalleled and with a more realistic tweet this time around, it begs an important question. If Alli is at the EA headquarters, then there’s bound to be more players ready for a rating discussion right? While there is no such official information yet, fans will be excited to know that rating developments are well and truly on the way, raising expectations for the much awaited FIFA 18 arrival.

What’s next?

FIFA 18 will be released in September this year and promotions for the game are in full swing. With the demo version to be announced soon, lucky fans can play the game before everyone else and experience FIFA in a private capacity.

Author’s take

Dele’s tweet has certainly sent the gaming and football world wild and with sales expected to rise for the new game, EA will be happy to see such a positive response from the gaming and football public worldwide.