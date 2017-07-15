FIFA 18: EA makes a special addition to the game

by Sarthak Sharma News 15 Jul 2017

Game releases on 29.09.2017

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is bound to be one of the best EA Sports creations in a long time if early impressions are anything to go by. In just a couple of months, the game will be released officially. With details still sketchy regarding all the features in the game, anticipation is at an all time high.

However, a special addition appears to have been made as revealed by FIFA 18 director Sam Rivera.

“One of the new features we have is called Dramatic Moments, and people have asked me ‘How do you create dramatic moments?’ It’s not just about spectacular stuff, forcing it to happen. Basically what we are doing is we are spending more time making sure that the football concepts and contexts that create variety in real life are also in FIFA and tuned in the same way,” he told Kotaku at an event.

In case you didn’t know…

29th September is the release date for FIFA 18 but some information about the game has already been revealed. A second season of The Journey and a well-balanced decision-making system among others are all in the works.

The heart of the matter

Rivera further discussed the addition by revealing that FIFA wanted to keep aspects such as shot selection as real as possible and the ‘dramatic moments’ feature will allow a more realistic approach to shooting at goal.

The idea is that the player who is attempting a strike should be able to take into consideration things like pressure from a rival player or choice of foot among others. This would not only make the game more real but would also help in bringing out the best of your player’s ability.

As reported by Dream Team FC, EA is reportedly planning an Ultimate Team Showcase at the Gamescom event in August this year.

What’s next?

The game is set to release on PS 4, Xbox One and PC with a special “FIFA on Nintendo Switch” edition to be launched on the portable device as well. As is being reported, three editions will hit the gaming stands namely Ronaldo(Deluxe), ICON (Super Deluxe) and the standard edition to go along with it.

Author’s take

The new additions will add balance and a touch of realism to a game that is fast becoming no less than a real football experience and promises a treat for gaming fans around the world.