FIFA 18: EA Sport's FIFA 18 Icons leaked at E3 2017

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is still months away from its release but fans couldn’t contain their excitement when a leaked list of FIFA 18’s Icon cards surfaced on social media. The image, which was leaked on Twitter, suggests there is a good possibility that popular and iconic footballers like Ronaldhino and Steven Gerrard will make a return to the franchise.

The context

FIFA FUT Legend cards are extremely rare cards of former footballers that players could use to strengthen their team in FIFA Ultimate Team Mode. Earlier this week EA announced that FUT Legend would be replaced by a multi-platform feature called FIFA Icons. Like the version before, FIFA Icons is a game mode which will introduce various retired players into FIFA Ultimate Team. EA had also confirmed that the Brazilian superstar Ronaldo Nazario will be the first Icon in the game and will be the cover star for the Icon Edition of FIFA 18.

The heart of the matter

While EA had confirmed that Ronaldo Nazario would be a FIFA icon, a recent leak suggests that other footballers could be joining him soon. Earlier today, a FIFA fan tweeted an image that showed a few legendary footballers who will be a part of Icons in FIFA 18. These included Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Diego Maradona, and Raul.

The list also includes two former England captains, Gerrard and Beckham, as well as former Chelsea midfielders Claude Makelele and Michael Ballack. The most interesting addition, however, is that of Ronaldinho. After being on the cover of at least five different FIFA games, he was not a part of the last two FIFA games. Having him in the roster feels like EA has finally acknowledged the Brazilian’s contribution to the sport.

What’s next?

EA Sports has decided to keep quite and has not made any statement regarding the leak. However, adding players to FIFA Icons, or FUT Legends as it was previously called, has been EA and FIFA’s way of acknowledging players who have helped shape the history of modern football. While the current list of Icons looks really exciting, fans would like to see players like Eric Cantona and Kenny Dalglish join the squad as well. FIFA 17 had already witnessed the return of legends like Scholes, Pele, and even Gullit, and having more players as FIFA Icons would be a move in the right direction.

Author’s take

There is a good chance that this leak might turn out to be true. Previous FIFA leaks on social media websites like Twitter, Instagram and Reddit have always turned out to be true. A few weeks back a leaked report had suggested that Ronaldo Nazario would return in FIFA 18, which was then confirmed by EA Sports two weeks later. If the leak turns out to be true, it would be fair to say that it is a good start at least. If it isn’t, we can’t help but speculate as to who will actually make the cut.