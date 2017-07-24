FIFA 18: EA Sports introduce dribbling overhaul

Will this be the feature to make the game great?

Another new feature in FIFA 18.

What's the story?

EA Sports has made the next step in making FIFA 18 one of their grandest creations yet following the release of a new dribbling system as can be seen from their latest video package. The Facebook page of EA Sports FIFA released the trailer for an overhaul of the existing dribbling system in FIFA and has replaced it with what appears to be a revamped, more user-friendly way to beat your opponents on the virtual pitch.

The trailer showcases "Real Player Motion Tech" and will allow the gamer to use the traits existing in the player with the ball and exploit the player's abilities to beat the man in front of him. A suggestive trainer may also be in place to guide the gamer towards the next step in dribbling past an opponent with ease. A "Recognizable Player Personality" clipping from the trailer suggests that gamers will be able to relate to the attributes of the player on the ball and use it to the best of their abilities.

In case you didn't know...

The release of the trailer comes just days after EA also developed a new crossing mechanism in the game to improve the efficiency and accuracy of balls into the box. A new free-kick taking system is also in place as was showcased in a trailer starring cover star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

The dribbling overhaul is the main part of the trailer and shows new and improved tricks and flicks making their way into the latest FIFA game. A directional suggestion will seemingly guide you towards the easiest way to glide past the man in front of you, thus creating more chances to attack towards goal. The explode dribble feature will show the best way to attacking dribble with a shot on goal the eventual target. The new improvements are sure to make a difference to the dribbling feature of the game which has had some major issues in the past.

What's next?

FIFA 18 will release on 29.09.2017 and the Ronaldo edition will allow gamers to play the game 3 days early owing to a pre-order of the edition. FIFA 18 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Author's take

It's great to see the new dribbling overhaul finally take shape. With all the problems that dribbling in FIFA has faced in the past, a refreshing change like this is always welcome.