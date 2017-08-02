FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: EA Sports reveal new features including ratings for Ronaldo, Griezmann

EA Sports have just unveiled the first look into FIFA 18's gameplay

by deevyamulani News 02 Aug 2017, 00:28 IST

EA are finally giving away the player ratings in FIFA 18

EA Sports most awaited offering, FIFA 18 is set to be released in just under two months, 29th September to be precise and anticipation is building for what is arguably the most awaited annual sports gaming instalment on the planet. The 1st of August was an eagerly awaited day as EA had hyped it as the date of the official gameplay release and the FUT ICONS ratings reveal.

The event was streamed live on the EA Sports YouTube page and offered an exciting glimpse into the upcoming game.

1) FIFA 18 Pack Opening

FIFA 18 will feature all new pack opening graphics and player animations. The first ever pack opening, which was telecast on YouTube had Thomas Muller being presented as a player with a background of firecrackers and the player himself celebrating his pack being opened. The pack openings in FIFA 18 occur with much more fanfare than in the previous editions. The player openings in the future will also feature signature player animations. On opening Cristiano Ronaldo's pack, be prepared for a customary "SIIIUU" celebration.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo's updated card and other ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo is the cover star for FIFA 18 and is expected to surpass Lionel Messi to be the best player in the game. His updated card for the game sees him rated at 94. His complete statistics are; Pace (92), dribbling (91), shooting (93), defending (33), passing (81) and a physicality rating of 80. The Portuguese superstar sees a slight dip in his speed rating while seeing a similar increase in his physicality ratings.

The FUT pack opening also featured the following players (ratings inside brackets):

Antoine Griezmann (88)

Thomas Muller (87)

Dele Alli (84)

Isco (90)

Marco Asensio (84)

3) Gameplay

The Gameplay was introduced with a Real Madrid vs Real Madrid match played by Real Madrid players including Isco and Marco Asensio. The all new gameplay features sleeker, futuristic graphics and player name indicators which give a much smoother feel to the game screen when compared to previous editions. The player movements are also much smoother compared to FIFA 17 and the gameplay changes affected due to the Real Player Motion Technology and Real Time Crossing make the game a much more realistic proposition.

4) ICONS

The ICONS feature includes some of the iconic legends of world football including Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Pele and a whole squad of others. Each ICON card will have three cards which will have the players at different stages of their careers. Two of these cards will be available in open play and one will be made available at different stages through the football season.

5) Squad Battles

Squad battles will allow a player to take on other players within the FIFA community to complete challenges and win rewards in the single player mode. Real squads will be available for challenges and squads will be ranked in international leaderboards.

6) Champions Channel

The Champions Channel is a feature which allows players to watch the best of FIFA highlights from players around the world.

The goals and skill videos from top players around the world will be updated and be available to watch on demand.

7) Objectives

Objectives will consist of daily or weekly tasks which need to be completed. On completion of these tasks, a player will be rewarded with points or FIFA gold.