FIFA 18: Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario's ICONS rating revealed

EA Sports have revealed the rating of Ronaldo Nazario on FIFA 18.

Ronaldo will be part f the ICONS offering in FIFA 18

What's the story?

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario will be making a much-awaited appearance on FIFA 18 as part of the ICONS feature being released by EA Sports. EA has been building up anticipation for the release of FIFA 18 and as part of this programme, they have unveiled the Brazilian's ratings for the new game.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker was a terror to defences and recognising that fact, the decision makers at EA have decided to honour the Brazilian with a rating of 94; a rating which matches the Portuguese Ronaldo's rating in FIFA 17.

In case you didn't know...

FIFA instalments have always had a Classic XI side as a part of the game roster. For the upcoming edition, the makers, EA, have also included an ICONS roster featuring legends of the game who have not yet made their debuts in the FIFA series.

The ICONS roster is set to include Argentine legend Diego Maradona, Pele, Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin, Thierry Henry and of course Ronaldo Nazario.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo's FIFA rating was revealed by EA on their official Twitter handle while they teased the official unveiling of the ICONS roster and the first view of the FIFA 18 gameplay. Come FIFA 18, the former Real Madrid man will be given a rating of 94 with 93 rated pace and dribbling abilities. The striker's shot power will also be rated highly at a level of 93.

While Ronaldo was known for his dribbling and sprinting abilities, his defensive skills were never the strongest and this will also be reflected in his ratings. The striker receives a 46 rating for his defending abilities while also having his passing and physicality rated at 80.

What next?

EA has begun teasing the official unveiling of the FIFA 18 gameplay and the ICONS roster which is set to be released on the 1st of August. The game itself will be released to players worldwide on 29th September and is available for pre-order via the EA website.

Author's Take

Ronaldo Nazario, in his pomp, was one of the best strikers world football has ever seen. His dribbling and sprint speeds were unrivalled and he was one of the most destructive strikers in football. The legendary striker thoroughly deserves the 94 rating given to him by EA and will be a deadly acquisition on the next instalment of FIFA.