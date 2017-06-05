FIFA 18 release date, price and cover star officially announced

FIFA 18 will be out for Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 29

by Anuragh Saukat Breaking 05 Jun 2017, 22:18 IST

Ronaldo is the cover star of FIFA 18

The teaser trailer for FIFA 18 is finally here and EA has confirmed that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will be the new face of the upcoming game. FIFA’s big announcement was made earlier on on their YouTube channel. The Portuguese player just showed his peak performance this season by scoring twice in the Champions League final against Juventus. His confirmation as the cover star is likely to pit him against Lionel Messi, who just signed a deal with Konami to promote Pro Evolution Soccer 18.

According to EA, Ronaldo had recently taken part in a motion capture session at EA’s studio in Madrid. "The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered," said Aaron McHardy, a senior producer of FIFA. "We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano - working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fan base make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18."

Ronaldo too has expressed his delight to ave been chosen to be the cover of FIFA 18. "It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18. It's a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen," he said.

For the first time ever, the former Brazilian legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario will be available as a part of FIFA Ultimate Team Mode. He is also getting his own cover with the special 'Icon Edition' By announcing a release date of Friday, September 29, EA is changing up their release schedule slightly this year. FIFA 18 is available for pre-order for a price of Rs. 3375 for the Standard Edition, Rs. 4499 for the Ronaldo Edition, Rs. 5499 for the Icon Edition and will release for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Nintendo Switch will not be getting FIFA 18. Instead, a custom version is being built for the Switch under the title EA Sports FIFA