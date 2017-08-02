FIFA 18: Twitter reacts as EA Sports reveal player ratings and new ICONS

EA Sports just dropped the latest FIFA 18 reveals.

FIFA 18 just dropped some cool new features

FIFA 18 is just around the corner and its developer, EA Sports, has today revealed interesting new details about the latest instalment of the popular console game. The biggest reveal was the list of ICONS and their three separate rating cards on FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

Having already revealed five ICONS before the FUT live event, EA Sports unveiled ten more legends of the game who will be part of FIFA 18. Ronaldinho, Deco, Roberto Carlos, Peter Schmeichel, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen, Ruud Gullit, Patrick Vieira, Carles Puyol, Jay-Jay Okocha and Alessandro Del Piero will be the other ICONS in the game who boast insanely high rated cards.

The ratings of the other ICONS are set in three stages portraying different stages of the footballing legend's career. For example, Carles Puyol's 2010 card is rated the highest among all his cards because he won the FIFA World Cup that year. Fans of the FIFA series had been eagerly waiting for the FUT live event and here is a look at how they greeting the new FIFA 18 announcements and reveals.

Well that was brilliant... FIFA 18 is going to be awesome — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) August 1, 2017

Can't wait to start my tutorial & fut champions series on #FIFA18 Hype is real ❤️ — Krasimir Ivanov (@WWkrasi) August 1, 2017

Can't wait for FUT 18 man.



My strike force will be 96 Ronaldo, 94 Ronaldo and 90 Ronaldo. Kappa. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) August 1, 2017

Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo are among the FIFA 18 ICONS.

"These fools think they're gonna be able to afford us both in FIFA 18" pic.twitter.com/xDK46MVpaw — Danny (@R9Rai) August 1, 2017

This guy has perhaps not seen Pele's insane card...

It's great to see Pele getting a deserved upgrade after the brilliant season he just had. #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/iWBDqJuTXS — Elias ???? (@E2A_FIFA) August 1, 2017

...the 98-rated card for Pele

I thought #FUTLive was genuinely brilliant. I'm left wondering about FUT Champs though. I wish we got more info on changes / non-changes. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) August 1, 2017

Here is a comprehensive ICONS guide.

Jay-Jay Okocha fans are already excited.

Someone spotted Zizou