EA reveal Ronaldinho's FIFA 18 ratings and they perfectly capture his glorious career

Ronaldinho to be included in FIFA 18's ICONS lineup

by deevyamulani News 01 Aug 2017, 23:42 IST

What's the story?

Brazilian footballing ace Ronaldinho, who according to some is the most skilful player to have ever graced the sport, is set to make a return to the FIFA series in the upcoming game's ICONS lineup.

As per the above video, Ronaldinho will have three cards; one each from the 2002, 2004 and 2010 seasons and will be rated near the 90 mark in each of the cards with ratings in a varying range from 89-94.

In case you didn't know...

EA Sports will be including a brand new feature in their upcoming release, FIFA 18 which will be available to gamers from the 29th of September. This new feature will be in the FUT feature of the game and will include previously unseen cards of legendary footballers which include the likes of Pele, Lev Yashin, Diego Maradona, Thierry Henry and Brazilian striking sensation, Ronaldo.

Heart of the matter

Ronaldinho is one of the most skilful players to have played the game and was known as a smiling assassin during his time at Barcelona. The Brazilian, in his prime, was unplayable and was often a thorn in the side of arch rivals Real Madrid who were at the receiving end of his silky skills with regularity.

Ronaldinho is being included as a part of the ICONS feature and will feature three cards rated 89, 91 and 94 from the years 2010, 2004 and 2002 respectively. The Brazilian was known for his dribbling ability and the ICONS cards capture this ability well by giving him a 90+ rating in each of the cards.

What next?

FIFA 18 is set to be released on the 29th of September and is being eagerly anticipated by FIFA enthusiasts worldwide. The ICONS were released on via a live stream on Youtube which also featured the release of the FIFA 18 gameplay and the ratings of ICONS players.

Author's Take

Ronaldinho is an indelible part of footballing history and was a destructive, albeit graceful player in his prime for club and country. His inclusion in the ICONS lineup is completely justified as he is one of the most unforgettable players to have played the game. To sum it up, he was given a standing applause by the Santiago Bernabeu after a stellar performance for Barcelona which saw him take apart the Los Blancos defence in Jose Mourinho's debut season at Real Madrid.