FIFA 18: How Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of The Journey 2

EA Sports have announced Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in FIFA 18 The Journey 2 storyline.

by Tushar Varma News 12 Jun 2017, 15:59 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Alex Hunter on the road to glory in the game’s upcoming edition

What’s the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature alongside Alex Hunter in FIFA 18 storyline The Journey 2, EA Sports have revealed.

FIFA 18 will be the first time that the Real Madrid star will grace the game’s cover, with Ronaldo expected to feature prominently throughout the game. With this, FIFA 18 looks set to be the best game in the franchise, as EA look to make use of Ronaldo’s star power and use him in the game whenever possible.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronaldo capped off a brilliant 2016-17 with club and country, a season, which confirmed the Real Madrid striker’s status as the best footballer in the world. The 32-year-old led Real Madrid to a double – they won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, as the talisman scored a total of 48 goals in all competitions. Ronaldo was a part of the Euro 2016 winning Portugal side and was awarded the Silver Boot having scored 3 goals and managing 3 assists in the tournament.

In addition, Ronaldo was crowned the best player in FIFA 17 with his card rated at an overall of 94. He also had a Team Of The Year (TOTY) card which was given an astounding rating of 99.

The heart of the matter

EA have brought back Journey for a second season, which will focus on life beyond the English Premier League for Alex Hunter, the story's main character.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen acting in scenes alongside Hunter, which might mean that players will be able to play abroad for the first time. Not only that, but players will now be able to customise Hunter's appearance with different hairstyles, tattoos and more.

The Journey was played about 14 million times globally in FIFA 17, and EA Sports have worked to improve the game to make it more appealing by including multiple options for storylines.

The new game will feature better gameplay and graphics enhancements. FIFA 18 also comes with new team styles, more immersive stadium atmospheres that make each ground feel original; and Real Player Motion Technology, which will give the sense that players like Ronaldo move and act as they do in reality.

What’s next?

How much Ronaldo features in the story remains to be seen, but the news will certainly make fans want to buy the game in a hurry. FIFA 18 is set to be released worldwide on Friday, September 29.

Author’s take

It will be amazing to see Ronaldo feature in FIFA 18.FIFA 17 The Journey was a brilliant new feature that showed how EA Sports were willing to evolve to make their games better every year. Moreover, FIFA 18 is set to have more modifications which will surely make it a more enjoyable experience.