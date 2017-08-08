Five innovations that will make FIFA 18 the most realistic football game ever

Technology will make FIFA 18 unbelievably realistic.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 21:34 IST

Ronaldo will be a FIFA cover star for the first time

EA Sports, with their FIFA series, are at the cutting edge of football gaming. Since 1994, the annual FIFA instalment has been a must have for all football gaming enthusiasts across the world and has always been defined by the technological advancements it has brought to the table.

The previous instalment of the series, FIFA 17, brought about a revolution in football gaming with the Frostbite engine which enabled users to experience the game in a much more realistic fashion.

FIFA 18, which is set to release in the last week of September, will bring about another technological revolution. EA Sports have given it their all, bringing in a number of new innovations which will probably make FIFA 18 the most realistic football video game ever. We have listed a few of these innovations below.

#1 Team styles and player positioning

One oft-repeated complaint is that however real the graphics and the game engine gets, what FIFA have not been able to replicate is the playing styles embodied by the teams. Atletico Madrid on FIFA have never defended like the Los Rojiblancos under Diego Simeone; Thomas Muller, a world class Raumdeuter (German for space investigator) in reality has never been the same on FIFA. This will occur no more.

EA Sports, in their tech revolution with FIFA 18, have introduced the "Team Styles and Player Positioning" feature in the game which allows players to not only play with the teams of their choice but also execute the same strategies their team use in reality. Fans of Juventus will finally be able to defend and break with the same intensity as the Old Lady while Los Blancos loyalists will be able to exploit the pace of Gareth Bale and co. and take advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo's supreme striking prowess in the box.