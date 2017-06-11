FIFA 18: 5 key changes EA Sports will introduce in FIFA 18 to improve the game

We study the 5 features that have improved in FIFA 18

Ronaldo is on the cover of FIFA 18

FIFA 18 is back with a bang and gamers all over the world are expecting big things from the game. If the trailer is anything to go by, the game is going to be full of surprises and cutting edge graphics. The game marks the second year of the Frostbite engine and the engine’s success in FIFA 17 ensures that this year too, the performance will exceed expectations.

While FIFA 17 was a breakthrough in many ways, it was far from perfect. A stark contrast from previous years, this game took some time getting used to and laid more emphasis on competition rather than enjoyment. Features such as dribbling especially suffered and gamers were often left frustrated with the slow transition in player control. With the game’s scheduled release on 29.09.2017, FIFA 18 is all ready and raring to go. And on first viewing, the game seems pretty impressive. Here are the 5 features that have improved in FIFA 18:

#1 Ball control

Ball control is significantly better

As mentioned before, dribbling in FIFA 17 seemed sluggish and it’s possible that EA didn’t quite pay enough attention to detail in order to master the art of ball control. As game developers will tell you, movement on the ball is one of the hardest things to successfully capture while developing a game. Having said that, FIFA 18 offers a revamped version of dribbling with lesser emphasis on complicated controls and more on just simple, old-fashioned, left analog stick toggle. This is a refreshing change and something I personally look forward to as lesser complication makes the game easier to play and subsequently more enjoyable.