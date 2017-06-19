From the WWE Rumor Mill: Real meaning behind WWE's cryptic message about the Undertaker

What does #BLN1 mean to you?

by Rohit Relan News 19 Jun 2017, 04:41 IST

What’s the news?

For the past three days, WWE has posted cryptic messages on Twitter with the hashtag #BLN1. It is followed by another hashtag, #This Monday, indicating that the real meaning behind the tweets will be revealed on the coming Monday.

All these tweets contain a quote by a legend and an item that is related to them. So far, the aforementioned hashtags have been used with images of Andre The Giant’s statue, Triple H’s sledgehammer, Steve Austin’s ATV and Ric Flair’s robe.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins is going to appear on Sportscenter this Monday to make a big announcement. It is speculated that the announcement is regarding him being on the cover of WWE 2K18.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Network has speculated on its Facebook page that #BLN1 is related in some manner to WWE 2K18 and it could be an abbreviation for the phrase ‘Be Like No 1’. They further hint that Seth Rollins could be the one to unveil the real meaning of the cryptic tweets on Sportscenter.

The following are the cryptic posts by WWE in past three days:

What’s next?

The usage of #ThisMonday in the above tweets indicate that their real meaning will be delineated either on Sportscenter or on Monday Night Raw.

Author’s take

It is really difficult to figure out the real meaning of #BLN1 at this point but since it is used along with some reference to past superstars it could very well be something related to the upcoming video game. Perhaps it could be a new game mode in the WWE 2K franchise.

