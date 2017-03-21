Highest rated Indian footballers in FIFA 17

Sunil Chhetri rightfully attains top spot in the virtual world as well.

The Indian team in FIFA 17

Although the Indian football team is only 132nd on the FIFA World Rankings, the national team has been featured in EA Sports’ FIFA 17. This is due to the immense popularity of the sport as well as the video game in the country.

23 players find their name in the team which features in the game. You might wonder how exactly EA Sports have rated the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and the others. Before you get your hopes high and start dreaming of thrashing Brazil with India (which of course is very much possible), we must tell you that the Indian players are at best average in the game.

Most of the players have overall ratings in the high 50s. It might be a little difficult to net seven goals against Brazil (in a considerable difficulty level) with the Men In Blue. However, the likes of Subrata Paul, Chhetri and Lalrindika Ralte have earned above average ratings.

While the Indian skipper with an overall rating of 67 is no doubt the highest rated Indian footballer in the game, Paul comes a close second with 65. Ralte has earned an overall rating of 64. The young striker, Udanta Singh, with an overall rating of 61, is a surprise inclusion in the plus-60 category. Other players who touch 60 are, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Keegan Periera, Denzil Franco and Pritam Kotal.

However, the fastest Indian player is Keegan Pereira with pace 84. Jackichand Singh also has a pace rating of 84 but his overall falls one short of 60. Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Holicharan Nazary, Ralte and Kotal all have decent pace ratings.

Among defenders, Jhingan, Kotal and Franco are the best but Jhingan stands out with a high potential of 70. Ralte is the highest rated midfielder while Udanta Singh is the footballer with the highest potential at 74. He could prove to be a decent buy in Career mode.

Here is the list of top 10 Indian footballers in FIFA 17.

Rank Player Name Rating 1. Sunil Chhetri 67 2. Subrata Paul 65 3. Lalrindika Ralte 64 4. Udanta Singh 61 5. Denzil Franco 60 6. Sandesh Jhingan 60 7. Pritam Kotal 60 8. Keegan Periera 60 9. Gurpreet Singh Sandhi 60 10. Jackichand Singh 59

Also, if the rumours persisting about an Indian league to be added to FIFA 18 are indeed true, all the footballers may be braced to get a massive boost in their ratings.