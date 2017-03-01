How to get Ronaldinho in FIFA 17

What’s the story?

Some clever modders at Moddingway have taken it on their hands to add Brazilian legend Ronaldinho in FIFA 17 and the results are pretty good.

Moddingway claim that they have enabled the former star’s face which is hidden in FIFA 17 itself. In a statement, they added, “We have been able to add Ronaldinho to Classic XI. As well as we did with Robinho, it was a complex process hex editing squad files. We have enabled his real face hidden in the game.”

In case you didn’t know…

The Brazilian playmaker’s legacy in the EA Sport’s football-based game dates back to 2004. He had been the cover star alongside Alessandro del Piero and Thierry Henry back then.

However, he last featured in the game in FIFA 15. In September 2015, the trickster left Fluminense and was consequently, left without a club. Thereby he did not make it into FIFA 16.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldinho’s omission from the game meant that gamers were unable to play with his five-star skill moves and immaculate free-kicks in Ultimate Team. Thankfully, though, his absence incensed the modders as much as it incensed us. So, they decided to add the magician to FIFA 17.

And the results are pretty much everything we hoped it would be. It is not clear as to what Ronaldinho has been rated by the modders but based on the footage they revealed, it sure seems to be very high. Let’s take a look at the footage:

The skills, the twinkle toes and the trademark headband – everything is there. As is, the buck-toothed smile. Oh boy, what we would give to play with Ronaldinho, even if it’s just for one more time.

What’s next?

However, it still is a far-fetched dream. We have to wait until EA Sports introduce Ronaldinho in the legends mode. If the likes of Teddy Sheringham and David Seaman could be honoured with legend cards, why not Ronaldinho, right? It is inevitable.

Sportskeeda’s take

The addition of Ronaldinho would definitely please both the football fans and the gaming fans. There are many gamers who still stick to FIFA 15, just to play with the former Barcelona star. They would be more than happy to play the latest versions if their favourite player was in the game.

For EA’s part, it would do no harm to include the player in the game. Ronaldinho's popularity is still very high and his inclusion will only boost the sales.