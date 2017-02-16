How much do professional gamers earn in India?

Gone are the days when you would be handed a mouse pad for winning a tournament, players are now paid monthly and annual stipends.

E-sports could soon start filling stadiums in India

Reaching the creme de la creme of any sport requires a mixture of determination, motivation, discipline and a tad bit of luck, this particular combination is essentially applicable to every field in life. Be it a mass participation entity like football or the relatively low profile sport of Malkhamb, which is a widely popular gymnastic form, the goal is to become the best and create a monopoly in the market.

For competitive video gaming or E-sports in India, its been a long journey which has slowly begun to bear fruit for the highly skilled individuals involved within the transition process from a hobby to a full-time job.

Similar to football or cricket, E-sports also registers millions of cyber athletes attempting to turn professional at any given point of time. Hence, if you’re among the lucky few in a country of 30 million gamers, how much are you paid? What is the risk involved? Which are the companies available?

We won’t lie, E-sports is currently experiencing a germination process. However, if you’re an entrant within the community now, then its a far cry from the garage tournaments which offered only mousepads as the prize.

You don’t have to think that far back, the first salary issued for competitive gaming in India were to professional Counter-Strike 1.6 team ATE Gaming and Dota 2 outfit Oblique Gaming. A stalwart within the community and one of India’s top current players and captain of Team Brutality Ankit Panth told Sportskeeda, “Previously when Ate gaming (Cs 1.6) or Oblique gaming (Dota) used to get salaries, they were somewhere around Rs 7,500 to 10,000 at the max.

“Though they got the money only for a few months, but still that figure even at that time was massive. No one could even think of getting paid.”

He added, “I’ll be honest with you, no one within the gaming community in 2006 or even till 2012 or 2013, though about doing this for money. If there was money, it would’ve been an added incentive. Our goal was to become the best and represent the country abroad. Companies such as India Games and Cooler Master were the first to actually initiate salaries. However, its changed now.

“There are companies who are not only ready to pump in money, but also create brands out of players and make sure the community grows. This can directly be attributed to the growth of E-sports worldwide.”

Player owned Team Brutality has won several tournaments in India

For one of India’s best players like Ankit, the salary count can cross Rs 22,000 per month, with additional bonuses such as a gaming house, with no worries of food, rent or electricity. However, the 25-year old has taken a different approach. He said, “We are a player owned organisation, no company pays us any salary. Whatever tournaments we win, the money is divided among us. However, that is not the case with most organisations in India.

“We have been approached several times by tech companies for buyouts, but they have often quoted unreasonable demands, hence we never sold. The idea is to create a business around us and we become the brand once the E-sports boom hits. I’m sure 2017 will be a landmark year that way.”

So what happens when you lose a tournament? It's a sport, you win some you lose some, what happens to security then? Ankit replied, “Then we don’t get paid, for us if there is a cheque at the beginning of a month from a tournament organiser, that will bring a smile to our face.

“However, when we lose its like a loss to us and the company. It's a game of high risk and high reward. We do everything, from getting sponsors to actually playing the game, so it's a different setup for us here at Team Brutality.”

An entrepreneurial venture is not for everyone, for one it requires a team of dedicated individuals who are ready to make it work. Teams break up all the time similar to football, player transfers are common in esport. Team Brutality have changed their roster on multiple occasions as well, hence, running a team owned company is not for the faint-hearted.

Current average Industry salary is Rs 22,000

For the others, there are organisations such as Entity E-sports. The Mumbai-based gaming organisation has created a professional setup which has been regularly dishing out player salaries for the past year.

Apart from a monthly stipend, the organisation also provides proper accommodation, far better than the house stay in, an in-house cook, miscellaneous expenses such as night outs. The maximum an engineer gets is a minimal discount on groceries with the same salary.

Team manager Sid Joshi explained how the system works, “The player salaries haven't changed a lot in the last 1-2 years. But a lot of other benefits have been added. For example, a team gave players a X salary. Entity gives players a little more than X, but also gives them a gaming house, an in-house cook, high-end computers, miscellaneous expenses etc. So technically you could say the salaries have increased in a way.

“That being said the salaries have increased almost 3 times than what players got in the early years of Indian esports.”

The victorious Entity Esports teams

Entity’s professional outlook has taken the esports scene by storm. They recently did the double at the India Gaming Week by winning both the CS GO and Dota events.

He added, “Right now the maximum salary cap is somewhere around Rs 20,000 – 22,000 per month. This is the maximum anyone earns here. The minimum according to me should be 10-12k. That is the bare minimum a person needs to survive.

“These numbers are kind of low but as of now in India, salaries are basically pocket money players get for their other activities. Once more sponsors/investors come in we can look at more stable numbers where the players can spend on luxuries and still save after a month.”

To the naked eye, it seems like a nominal salary. However, if things are put into perspective, one doesn’t have to pay for anything but a lunch at a restaurant with their friends. A gaming house is a concept, where team members stay together to build team chemistry and have a single-minded goal towards becoming the best in game.

Sid added, “ Entity is not the first team to get a gaming house, but I can say that ours is the best one so far. It is a beautiful 3 bhk house in a prime location with 3 internet connections and the best infrastructure ever given to any players.

“People have tried to set up gaming houses in the past, but they've always failed after 6 months. When you walk into our house, you know it's a gaming house. You can see mechanical keyboards, graphic cards, monitors just lying around in the house.

The Entity esports gaming house, a far shot from your rented place?

“Even though this culture is quite new I think having a gaming house should be the number 1 priority on the list of any organisation. The advantages of having one are ridiculous. The players bond at a deeper level. There are barely any fights. Even when there are, they are very quickly sorted out.

“The players eat, game, watch movies, go out together and the synergy that is created is something any organisation would want in their players.”

With one’s expenditure being negligible and not to mention, being paid to compete in a passion that’s yours, Indian esports seems to be pushing the monetary reward realm. According to industry sources, the entrance of big players such as Ronnie Screwvala’s USports and Nazara Games, salaries will increase to as much as Rs 40,000. Is that still not enough motivation to play hard and go pro?