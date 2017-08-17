FIFA Mobile: Surprise name overtakes Ronaldo, Messi in La Liga ratings

Ronaldo and Messi lose out on their highest ranking to this Atletico Madrid star who now stands at 100 in FIFA Mobile 2017 ratings.

Ronaldo and Messi

What's the story?

For the ardent football fanatic, being able to indulge in the game even while on the go is always a bonus point. Developed by EA Mobile and EA Canada, FIFA Mobile was released on 11 October 2016 and has garnered interest ever since. It was published by EA Sports for Android, iOS and Microsoft users. FIFA Mobile is an association football simulation video game that comes with an all-new gaming experience that has been built specifically for mobile players.

With FIFA Mobile gripping the enthusiasm of its fans worldwide, the recent FIFA 2017 ratings show Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak acquiring the top most spot at 100, in turn moving up the charts above the legendary names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who stand at 99. Giving him tough competition also at 99, are Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann, and Sergio Ramos.

In case you didn't know

FIFA Mobile is considered to be the most authentic football experience that is now available on-the-go. It is complete with more than 650 teams, 30 leagues, and 17000 players. Its new, creative Attack Mode has modified gameplay to a large extent. Some of its exclusive features include daily live content, squad building as well as online leagues so as to compete against all players worldwide.

The heart of the matter

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak has soared to the highest possible rating of 100 in the game and has, therefore, brought down Messi and Ronaldo from their top notch rankings. The Slovenian has become an untradeable player and is now a VS Attack FIFA champion player.

Oblak's positioning and handling are rated the highest at 102 and 105 respectively, while his diving and reflexes stand at 98. With a total stats score of 1867 points, being the highest tally, Oblak has carved a niche for himself in the game.

What's next?

Football fans now have 29th September to look forward to, which is said to be the release date of the all new FIFA 18. With September just around the corner, here's waiting to see what the new launch has in store for its fans.

Author's take

Even though Oblak has beaten the likes of Messi and Ronaldo to acquire the best player position with the highest possible stats and ranking, it is yet to be seen if FIFA 18 will bring him the same luck, in turn maintaining his top most position.