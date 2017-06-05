Reports: Liverpool star to become fastest player in FIFA 18

Sadio Mane will be level with Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in FIFA 18.

Sadio Mane is all set to break speed limits in FIFA 18

EA Sports are all set to announce the release date of FIFA 18 in the next week, and fans of the popular console gaming franchise have been buzzing for the game’s launch in September this year.

There will be a slew of changes that EA Sports will effect in FIFA 18, not least the rating upgrades for players. While a few players might see their ratings bomb, certain players will have their ratings soar in FIFA 18 owing to good performances for their club teams and country over the past 12 months.

According to Dream Team FC, FIFA 18 players will experience a new fastest player in the upcoming iteration. Liverpool’s star forward Sadio Mane is all set to become the fastest player in FIFA 18 when the game is rolled out later this year.

Mane will replace Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the fastest player on FIFA. Although technically, Mane will have a similar sprint speed rating to Aubameyang, the Senegalese’s jump from 92 to 98 in his sprint speed rating should be one of the highest upgrades in FIFA 18.

Aubameyang boasts 96 sprint speed rating in FIFA 17 and will equal Mane’s rating in FIFA 18 by having a two-point rise.

Other players who will fall in Mane and Aubameyang’s bracket as the fastest players in FIFA 18 are the usual suspects from FIFA 17. The likes of Hector Bellerin, Gareth Bale, Leon Bailey, Leroy Sane and Ousmane Dembele will have enhanced speed ratings in FIFA 18.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Theo Walcott will have their speed ratings go down in the latest iteration of EA Sports’ flagship offering.

Mane had a brilliant first season at Liverpool after joining the Reds from Southampton last summer. The Senegal international played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s qualification for next season’s Champions League, and his efforts have been rewarded with an enhanced speed rating in FIFA 18.

FIFA 18’s release date will be revealed by EA Sports during the EA Play event in the E3 gaming convention 2017 which starts on 10th June.

Along with FIFA 18, quite a few other gaming labels like WWE 2K18, Need for Speed, Gears of War 5, Assassin’s Creed 2017 will be unveiled at E3 2017, which promises to be the event of the year for all gaming enthusiasts.