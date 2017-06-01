Stick Cricket launch exclusive new game featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Stick Sports' latest offering features two stalwarts of Indian cricket.

by deevyamulani News 01 Jun 2017, 23:34 IST

The game features Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

What’s the story?

The IPL just concluded and with the Champions Trophy starting off with a run-feast between England and Bangladesh, cricket fever is set to hit new heights in the country. To cater to the cricket-crazy population in the country, mobile game developers, Stick Sports have come out with an exclusive new game featuring Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and star batsman Rohit Sharma.

In case you didn’t know…

Stick Sports launched their first game online in 2004 in the form of Stick Cricket which has gone on to record over a billion plays from over 100 million players. Their games’ simplistic designs and fast gameplay have been incorporated into many other sport-based games like Baseball, Football and Tennis, all of which are preceded by the signature “Stick” title.

The heart of the matter

Stick Cricket with Virat and Rohit will follow the traditional Stick Sports format used since 2006 which was easy to understand but notoriously difficult to master. The format remains the same but the game has been redesigned with a state of the art graphics and attractive animation.

The new Stick Cricket game featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is the first time two superstar cricketers have been used by the wildly popular gaming franchise. The game is designed keeping in mind the trademark skills of both batsmen with the aim of the game being to create an everlasting partnership.

Users must play with the two supremely talented batsmen against every bowling attack in the world and dominate them. Special videos of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians skippers have also been shot for the game and provide an added air of authenticity to the game.

What’s next?

The Stick Sports organisation also owns the Nazara games franchise in India which owns the intellectual property rights of popular entities like Hrithik Roshan, Chhota Bheem’s Motlu and Patlu apart from those of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma which puts them in a dominant position in the Indian gaming market.

The various IPs suggest that there are further games in the pipeline which will appeal to the Indian population.

Author’s take

With the Champions Trophy, which is being dubbed as the “ World Cup of Champions”, the launch of a new game featuring two of the superstars of Indian cricket is certainly well-timed. If previous Stick Cricket games are anything to go by, the latest offering is also going to be superbly received by the Indian public.