Top 5 Indian/Indian-origin players on FIFA 17

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 15:39 IST

The latest edition of FIFA series is one of the most popular games in India. Cities, in all corners of the country, have a plethora of gaming parlours which makes the game accessible to all. And the Indians have taken to it like a duck takes to water.

Quite naturally, as the country’s football team is not among the best and the footballers have not reached the level of recognition the European stars have. However, with the inclusion of Indian national team in FIFA 13, all the users can fulfil their wish of playing with the national team on the game.

Quite often while playing the manager mode, one looks for players who are in anyway associated with the country. Here, in this article, we handpick 5 highly-rated players who either play for the Indian national team or are of Indian origin.

#5 Sunil Chhetri: 66

The Indian football team legend has been given an overall rating of 66 in the game, which puts him in the fifth position on this list. What will come as a surprise to a lot of users is that he has received 70+ ratings in acceleration (76), sprint speed (73), agility (72), balance (76), finishing (71) and penalty (73).

Chhetri has been given a 4-star weak foot rating and a 3-star rating for skill moves. To get the striker in the career mode, one needs to browse the free agents section, from where he, along with other Indian players, can be signed.

He is also one of the FIFA Mobile Base Bronze Players.