Top 5 most improved wrestlers in WWE 2K17

by Soham Das Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 17:59 IST

With the roster larger than ever, WWE 2K17 sports more than 100 current superstars and divas to go with quite a few all times legends. Attributes like arm and leg power; movement, strike and grapple speed; agility, strength and stamina; with many other crucial wrestling necessities come up together to form the all-important overall rating of a wrestler.

The dynamics of the overall ratings each year changes the way the game is played in the latest versions. When some wrestlers are given a few extra attributes, others are degraded massively.

For now, here we look at the top 5 most improved wrestlers in 2K17.

#5 Edge

Current Rating: 90

Previous Rating: 88

Adam Joseph Copeland, the wrestler from Toronto, Ontario, Canada has won 31 WWE championships overall and is a hall of famer. The WWE Legend weighs 241 pounds and stands tall at 6’ 5’’. Edge has been the face of WWE for a long time.

WWE 2K17 has been a massive edition for EDGE. His model has been reworked upon, the entrance has been revamped and his overall ratings have been boosted to a massive 90 from 88. His ability ratings stand at 29. Wrestlers like Edge and Christian are still to get a “Classic Edge” or “Classic Christian” character in the game, which is much awaited.