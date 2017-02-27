Top 5 most improved wrestlers in WWE 2K17
The dynamics of the overall ratings each year changes the way the game is played in the latest versions.
With the roster larger than ever, WWE 2K17 sports more than 100 current superstars and divas to go with quite a few all times legends. Attributes like arm and leg power; movement, strike and grapple speed; agility, strength and stamina; with many other crucial wrestling necessities come up together to form the all-important overall rating of a wrestler.
The dynamics of the overall ratings each year changes the way the game is played in the latest versions. When some wrestlers are given a few extra attributes, others are degraded massively.
For now, here we look at the top 5 most improved wrestlers in 2K17.
#5 Edge
Current Rating: 90
Previous Rating: 88
Adam Joseph Copeland, the wrestler from Toronto, Ontario, Canada has won 31 WWE championships overall and is a hall of famer. The WWE Legend weighs 241 pounds and stands tall at 6’ 5’’. Edge has been the face of WWE for a long time.
WWE 2K17 has been a massive edition for EDGE. His model has been reworked upon, the entrance has been revamped and his overall ratings have been boosted to a massive 90 from 88. His ability ratings stand at 29. Wrestlers like Edge and Christian are still to get a “Classic Edge” or “Classic Christian” character in the game, which is much awaited.