Video: How you can have unlimited money in FIFA career mode

by Sarthak Sharma Video 04 Jul 2017, 13:43 IST

What’s the story?

Everyone loves career mode. It allows you to step into the shoes of football club management and with a limited amount of funds, forces you to buy well and sensibly in the market while also maintaining team balance and maximising performance.

But what if your funds never end at all? Yes, you heard it right. FIFA 17 fans can now have more money than ever thanks to one particular YouTube user, MNW. The avid gamer claims to have found a glitch in the game by which you will never run short of cash in the transfer market and buy your favourite players and also pay them decent wages.

In case you didn’t know…

FIFA 17 career mode is one of the most played features in the game, second only to The Journey story mode. Career mode gives you enough money to set up a squad and play matches with the players you have purchased in the transfer market, quite similar to how things are done in reality.

Based on your management and bargaining skills, you either end up victorious or face the possibility of being sacked at the end of the season. Player contracts, salaries and final performances are all kept a keen eye on by you, the gamer.

The heart of the matter

MNW in the video, claims to have found a cheat by which you never run out of money to spend during the transfer window allowing you to bag even the likes of Messi and Ronaldo in the same team. The user plays with Chelsea in the video and asks that other players pick a team with a reasonable reputation and financial standing in the game.

He then proceeds to transfer his money for transfers over to the wages half. Further, he waits for the season to run out and renews player contracts a week or two before the start of next season.

At this stage, he begins to offer each player (even a half decent one) 1 million pound contracts in wages. Once the new season begins, you will have a new transfer budget and can buy better players by including half decent ones in the deal but with pretty much all their wage demands met. Check out the video to understand it better.

What’s next?

If indeed this glitch does work, career mode enthusiasts will be able to play with much more vigour and improved teams throughout the season. However, it does make FIFA want to sort things out as FIFA 18 is about to release and fans who know about the cheat will try and access it in the game as well.

While it makes for an easier way to win, it may just take the fun out of the game.

Author’s take

FIFA 18 is very soon going to hit the stands and with its impending release, fans who’ve seen this video will try and access it in this game as well. Hopefully, EA would have noticed the glitch in advance so that it doesn’t take the fun out of the game for the serious career mode fanatics. What actually happens, remains to be seen.

