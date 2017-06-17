Why there will be two different versions of WWE 2K18 this year

WWE 2K18 is likely to be released in mid-to-late October.

What’s the story?

According to Gonintendo.com, there could be two different versions of WWE 2K18. Austrian retail outlet Libro triggered speculation after they listed WWE 2K18 as available on Nintendo Switch. The last pro wrestling game to feature on Nintendo was WWE 13 on the Wii.

The Wii U, however, didn’t get any new wrestling title. The latest game of the series, WWE 2K17, is currently available for PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4.

In case you did not know...

WWE has partnered with several popular video game developers such as THQ and 2K, among others. 2K Sports is also set to release NBA 2K18 for the Switch this year, while EA Sports will also offer FIFA 18 on Switch. However, according to reports, it will be a downgraded version of FIFA 18.

Pro Wrestling was amongst the very first games that the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) supported, while the N64 had WCW vs NWO: World Tour and WWF No Mercy. Gamecube and Wii have also featured wrestling games despite other sports games abandoning the platforms.

The heart of the matter

The listing made by Libro was first spotted by a Reddit user. A well-reputed retailer of video games all across Australia, Libro listed the game on their e-commerce site and marked it for sale on Nintendo Switch before promptly deleting it.

It is now being speculated that they may have posted the information ahead of schedule after receiving sales data for the game, something that the chain has apparently done in the past. You can see the deleted post below.

The post was later taken down by Libro

Also, earlier this month, it was reported by Cageside Seats that former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins is expected to feature on the cover.

What’s next?

WWE 2K18 is likely to be released in mid-to-late October but the exact release date is yet to be confirmed. Further details of the popular video game will be revealed in the days to come.

Author’s take

With sales going strong, it seems like a sensible move for 2K to release it on Nintendo's newest console too.