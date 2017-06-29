WWE 2K18: 5 upcoming Superstars who should make their WWE 2K debut this year

WWE 2k18 is set to release on October 17 for Xbox One and PS4

Seth Rollins is cover star for WWE 2K18

WWE 2K17 boasted of a large roster and marked the video game debut of twenty six WWE superstars which included AJ Styles, The Four Horsewomen and many others. Players even had the option to expand the roster using a DLC that added 11 new playable stars. WWE 2K18 is only a few months away from release and 2K promises that the new roster will be bigger and exciting. Moreover, given that WWE has never seen such an influx of new talent, it is not hard for 2K to add new stars to the next game’s roster. Here are five new superstars who should be in the WWE 2k18 roster:

Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong is very popular among fans

Chris Lindsey, better known as Roderick Strong, is a full-time professional wrestler and was recently signed by the WWE Network. Roderick Strong is very popular among fans, and he is one of the major stars who featured in NXT and went on to win two World Television Championships, one World Championship, and a tag-team championship with Austin Aries. Strong and Austin Aries had managed to defeat Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic during his NXT debut.

WWE even officially announced that Strong, along with many other recruits, would join the WWE Performance Center. Given that he has had an amazing career in the last few years, his inclusion seems well-deserved. He has since become a major figure in NXT and is even planning on competing for the NXT Championship. Recently he was involved in a fatal 4-way match which determines the new number one contender for NXT Championship. Since then his popularity seems to be rising steadily, and reports suggest that 2K is planning on adding Strong to the roster.