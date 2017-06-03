WWE 2K18: 5 Ways 2K can can improve the next game in the franchise

WWE 2K18 is officially confirmed to release this fall.

by Anuragh Saukat Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 14:09 IST

Can the next edition outdo WWE 2K17?

2K has already confirmed that WWE 2K18 will release this fall and fans are already anxious about how the game will turn out. Despite 2K's best efforts, WWE 2K17 had several problems which were addressed by merely expanding the roster.

The fact that they have no competition gives them fewer reasons to put more effort into polishing the game. Here are few changes 2K should look into if they want to make WWE 2K18 an interesting experience.

#1 Open World

The use of interactive objects in 2K17 felt extremely messy

WWE 2K17 did try to implement the concept of an open world and allowed the players to fight backstage or among the crowd. However, the combat sequences that you could execute in these areas felt extremely confined. The game even restricted players from using a ladder as a weapon in certain areas.

While we understand that having an open-world in WWE games may not amount to much, the freedom to roam around and interact with the environment can expand the game by merely giving the players an incentive to explore more.

Moreover, using the environment and objects to your advantage would also encourage gamers to try out new playstyles and execute different strategies during a match.