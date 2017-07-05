5 Olympic sports to watch out for at Ashgabat 2017

The fifth edition of the Games, the first to be held in Turkmenistan and in the Central Asian region, will feature five Olympic sports.

With the countdown to the much anticipated 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games approaching the 50 days to go milestone, the attention is turning towards the competitions that will take place in Ashgabat.

In particular, the spotlight is on five Olympic sports that are likely to create a buzz around the Turkmen capital in September.

With an enviable pool of athletes from 65 delegations aiming for gold, spectators are expected to fill the 15 competition venues to see Asia and Oceania’s top stars compete for honours in 21 different sports.

Here are the five Olympic sports that will be hosted in Ashgabat.

#1 Wrestling

Having played a central part in the ancient Olympic Games since way back in 708 BC, Wrestling has always been at the forefront of all major global games events. Come 25 September, 26 medals will be up for grabs in this sport in Ashgabat.

The sight of the best in the world, battling it out without any protective gear in the setting of the 15,000seater Main Indoor Area will be nothing short of thrilling. Over the course of two days, Greco-Roman and Freestyle specialists will clash on the mat.

Adding to the aura of the Wrestling event at Ashgabat 2017 is the fact that the event will mark the first time that Wrestlers from Oceania will participate at an Asian event.

