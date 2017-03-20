After record breaking box-office success, Aamir Khan to be a part of Dangal 2 in late 2018?

According to sources, the film could be based around Vinesh Phogat.

Aamir Khan reportedly made Rs 175 crore from Dangal

Ever since eclipsing Sultan as the highest earning film in Bollywood history, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for a non-sporting film in Secret Superstar. However, sources close to the Dangal camp have told Sportskeeda that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary is currently contemplating a sequel for the blockbuster in late 2018. The film is currently in its conceptual stage, and will revolve around another sister, Vinesh Phogat. The 22-year old was considered a front-runner to win gold in Rio, but an untimely injury destroyed a perfect run at the sporting extravaganza. This entire journey from injury to Commonwealth/Asian Games success is being targetted as a potential story line.

Our source said, “Till now everyone basically was still shocked that Dangal was running in theatres. hence Nitesh (Director) just told us that lets keep an eye on the narratives that come out. Upon more research we told him about Vinesh’s story and how it might be fitting for a sequel if she medals at CWG or Asian Games, to which he agreed. Its not confirmed, and is at a very rudimentary level, but we are not ruling it out as a possibility. As Nitesh will tell you, if something comes up why ignore it?

Last month, Nitesh confirmed that they are not ruling out the chances of a Dangal sequel. He said, “If something comes up, we will definitely not ignore it. Late 2018 is quite far away, and personally I don’t think so much in advance. If there is a good story, why shouldn’t there be a sequel?”

One of the youngest, Vinesh first burst onto the scene by winning gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. That very year, she won a silver medal at the Asian Games, and also medalled at the Asian Championship 2015, 2016. A horrific knee injury during a fight against Sun Yanan of China, saw he bow out despite leading 10-0. Experts touted Vinesh to win gold, after a convincing performance at the Olympic qualifier, where she defeated Poland’s Iwona Matkowska.

Earlier in 2016, Sportskeeda reported that representatives from Aamir Khan’s film production company were in Tripura inquiring about the gymnast’s career so far. However, there has been no confirmation from the outfit, regarding another sports biopic.